March 7 (Reuters) - Rushil Decor Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED RAISING FURTHER FUNDS UP TO 1.50 BILLION RUPEES THROUGH ISSUE OF SECURITIES

* APPROVES ISSUE OF 211,644 SHARES FOR 945 RUPEES/SHARE TO MANISH SRIVASTAVA AND RAKESH BHAGWAN DAS ARORA