Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s construction company Etalon Group Plc says:

* Cash collections increased by 32 percent y/y to 14.7 billion roubles ($259.56 million) in Q4;

* New contract sales rose 22 percent y/y in Q4 to 16.7 billion roubles;

* 2018 new sales are seen at 57 billion roubles, up 13 percent from 2017. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.6350 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)