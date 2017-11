Nov 17 (Reuters) - RUSSIAN AQUACULTURE

* SAYS HAS ACQUIRED OPTION TO BUY 40% EQUITY STAKE IN TRI RUCHYA, PRIMARY FISH-PROCESSING COMPANY

* "TRANSACTION WILL ALLOW THE COMPANY TO RECEIVE A SHARE OF TRI RUCHYA'S PROFIT, WHICH WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON RUSSIAN AQUACULTURE'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE" - CEO Source text - bit.ly/2iqqSJB

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)