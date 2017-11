Nov 14 (Reuters) - RUSSIAN AQUACULTURE

* SAYS ‍PRICE RANGE FOR ITS SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING (SPO) HAS BEEN SET AT BETWEEN RUB 110 AND RUB 140 PER SHARE​

* SAYS ‍EXPECTS TO RAISE UP TO RUB 2 BILLION DURING OFFERING, SELLING BETWEEN 14 MILLION AND 18 MILLION SHARES​

* SAYS AFTER OFFERING FREE FLOAT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO AS MUCH AS 23% OF ITS TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL​