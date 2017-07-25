BRIEF-Russian Copper Company in talks to raise financing for its new plant

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Russian Copper Company, Russia's privately-held third largest copper producer:

* Is in talks with Russia's Sberbank, VTB and Gazprombank to raise project financing for its new plant at the Tominsk copper deposit in the Urals region, Maxim Shchibrik, its Chief Financial Officer, said in an interview with Reuters;

* The total investment needed for the project is estimated at 65.9 billion roubles ($1.1 billion), and the company wants to raise 70 percent of this sum, Shchibrik said;

* Russian Copper Company, which has assets in Russia and Kazakhstan, is controlled by Russian businessman Igor Altushkin. It is the third largest copper producer in Russia after Norilsk Nickel and another privately-held firm Ural Mining Metallurgical Company (UMMC);

* The new plant at the Tominsk deposit will have an annual capacity of 28 million tonnes of ore, from which it will be able to produce up to 500,000 tonnes of copper concentrate per year towards the end of 2021. ($1 = 59.8680 roubles) (Reporting by Natalia Shurmina; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)