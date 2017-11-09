FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russian watchdog says Bayer-Monsanto deal poses risks to competition
November 9, 2017 / 7:52 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Russian watchdog says Bayer-Monsanto deal poses risks to competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) says:

* Bayer’s planned takeover of U.S. seed maker Monsanto could create significant risks to competition on the Russian market;

* The deal is likely to result in the bigger company sharply strengthening its position on the Russian market and becoming dominant, which will create high entry barriers for other companies;

* The proposed solutions include Bayer sharing breeding technologies and giving access to digital farming data;

* FAS has pushed back the deadline for the deal review by three months. Source link: bit.ly/2AnNJMy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

