BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo says main shareholder raises stake to 89.5 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 10, 2017 / 2:16 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo says main shareholder raises stake to 89.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group says:

* Pursuant to the LLC AIC MIKHAILOVSKY share buyback offer announced on Sept. 13, 2017, an aggregate of 73,407 shares and 503,293 GDRs, corresponding to 0.93 percent of the group’s share capital, have been purchased for the total amount of around 532 million roubles ($9.2 million).

* Following the offer, the controlling shareholder of Cherkizovo Group, together with its affiliates, controls 89.5 percent of the group’s equity.

* The company does not plan to delist shares from the stock exchange, a spokeswoman for Cherkizovo said. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.8694 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

