Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group says:

* Q3 net profit at 543 million roubles ($9.01 million);

* Q3 revenue at 22.78 billion roubles;

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA at 3.65 billion roubles;

* In Q3 2016, Cherkizovo reported net profit of 1.2 billion roubles, revenue of 20.4 billion roubles and adjusted EBITDA of 2.6 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.2925 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)