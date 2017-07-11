BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo to buy 21 pct of its shares from Prosperity Capital

July 11 (Reuters) - Cherkizovo Group

* Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group says its controlling shareholder together with its affiliates will buy approximately 21 percent of the company's ordinary shares and GDRs from funds under the management of Prosperity Capital Management.

* The deal will total about 12 billion roubles ($197.4 million), priced at 1.3 roubles per ordinary share.

* A mandatory tender offer will be made to all shareholders of Cherkizovo Group at a price not lower than that in the Prosperity transaction, which is subject to approval by Russia's antitrust authority but is expected to be completed within 30 days. ($1 = 60.7822 roubles) (Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by David Goodman)