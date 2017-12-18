FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Etalon acquires new project in St Petersburg
December 18, 2017 / 7:51 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Russia's Etalon acquires new project in St Petersburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Etalon Group says:

* Etalon has acquired the rights to a 2.8-hectare land plot in the Nevsky district of St Petersburg for the development of a new residential project.

* The total planned net sellable area (NSA) of the new project is 76,000 square metres, including 56,000 sq. m. of residential space, as well as commercial premises and a parking garage.

* As most of the permit documentation has already been obtained, the company aims to begin construction and launch sales within the next 12 months. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
