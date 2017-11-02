FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 9:00 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Russia's Etalon says October sales up 35 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder Etalon Group says:

* New contract sales in October amounted to 4.96 billion roubles ($85.3 million), an increase of 35 percent year-on-year;

* This result was supported by 15 percent year-on-year growth in the average selling price per square metre to 107,000 roubles;

* Etalon signed 951 contracts for 46,500 sq. m. in October;

* Etalon said this month it was unlikely to meet its forecast for 20 percent growth of new contract sales in 2017 because of delays in offering new apartments for sale. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.1180 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
