BRIEF-Russia's Etalon says on track to achieve 2017 NSA target
#Financials
December 7, 2017 / 7:42 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Russia's Etalon says on track to achieve 2017 NSA target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Etalon Group Plc says:

* It has delivered four residential buildings with 17,000 square metres of net saleable area (NSA) at its Golden Star project in Moscow;

* With these recently completed buildings at Golden Star, Etalon Group has now delivered 188,000 sq. m. of NSA at its projects in St Petersburg and the Moscow Metropolitan Area since the beginning of 2017;

* The company is well on track to achieve its FY 2017 deliveries target of more than 420,000 sq. m. of NSA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
