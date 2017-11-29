FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Etalon says shareholders sell 9.5 pct stake at $3.4 per GDR
November 29, 2017 / 7:12 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Russia's Etalon says shareholders sell 9.5 pct stake at $3.4 per GDR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Etalon Group Plc says:

* Etalon has been informed by its shareholders Dehus Dolmen Nominees Limited (Baring Vostok) and Strata Investments Limited (representing the Zarenkov Family) that they have successfully sold 28 million GDRs;

* The sale, carried out by way of an accelerated bookbuild, was priced at $3.4 per GDR;

* The placing GDRs represent approximately 9.5 percent of the ownership interest in the share capital of the company;

* Following the placing, the Zarenkov Family and Baring Vostok will have a combined remaining ownership interest in the company of approximately 36.4 percent, and the free float will increase to approximately 61.4 percent;

* Baring Vostok will retain approximately 5.7 percent ownership interest in the company and the Zarenkov Family will retain approximately 30.7 percent ownership interest;

* The Zarenkov Family and Baring Vostok have agreed to a 90-day lock-up period with respect to sales of additional shares or GDRs of the company, subject to certain customary exceptions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)

