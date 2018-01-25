FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 25, 2018 / 7:13 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says Q4 sales up 23.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Lenta Ltd says:

* Total sales grew 23.4 percent year-on-year in Q4 2017 to 112.1 billion roubles ($2.00 billion);

* Q4 like-for-like sales up 5.2 percent versus Q4 2016;

* Total sales grew 19.2 percent in the whole of 2017 to 365.2 billion roubles;

* FY 2017 like-for-like sales up 0.9 percent year on year;

* Total store count reached 328 stores as of Dec. 31, 2017, comprising 231 hypermarkets and 97 supermarkets;

* Expects some improvement in macroeconomic and consumer environment in 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.0125 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

