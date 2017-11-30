BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says TPG replaces one of non-exec directors

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Lenta Ltd. says:

* Steven Hellman has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Lenta Ltd., effective from Dec. 1, 2017.

* Hellman will serve as one of three nominees of TPG on the board of directors, replacing Stephen Peel who is resigning from the board to launch a new private equity fund.

* Hellman is the former Regional Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse for Russia and the CIS, a position he held from 2010 to 2016, during which period he advised Lenta in connection with its initial public offering and other corporate finance and strategic matters.

* TPG Group owns a 33.97-percent stake in Lenta. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)