13 days ago
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 28, 2017 / 8:21 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Russia's Lenta signs agreement to lease 14 hypermarkets

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Russia's Lenta Ltd said on Friday:

* It signed agreements with MCapital and OTZR for long-term leases of 14 hypermarkets in Moscow and Russian regions, currently operated under the NASH brand with the total selling space of approximately 78,400 sq.m.;

* The agreements contemplate a 15-year arrangement;

* The agreement includes seven hypermarkets with total selling space of around 43,600 sq.m located in Moscow and another seven hypermarkets with total selling space of around 34,800 sq.m located in the Moscow region, Nizhniy Novgorod, Chelyabinsk, Perm, Ryazan, Yaroslavl and Rostov-on-Don;

* The average size of the stores is around 5,600 sq.m of selling space;

* Lenta's Chief Executive Officer, Jan Dunning said: "While Lenta remains primarily focused on its organic expansion, we continue to pursue strategic opportunities in parallel."

* Lenta will provide more details and revised store opening guidance at a later stage. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

