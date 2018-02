Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Magnit says:

* Magnit and VTB intend to continue company’s dividend policy and to pay out part of company’s profits to its shareholders as early as in H2 2018​

* The company intends to consider possibility of a share repurchase plan in 2018​

* Part of shares so repurchased is proposed to be used as a long-term incentive for company's management