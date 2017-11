Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s Magnit says:

* Shareholder Lavreno Limited sold 7,100,000 shares at 6,185 roubles ($102.56) apiece through an accelerated bookbuild;

* The size of the share sale amounted to 43.9 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.3061 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)