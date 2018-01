Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Magnit says:

* Sees sales rising 7-9 percent in rouble terms in 2018;

* Plans to open 1,500 convenience stores in 2018 as well as 700 cosmetics stores and 20 hypermarkets and Magnit Family stores;

* Number of refurbished stores seen at 1,200;

* Sees capital expenditures at 55 billion roubles ($984.4 million) in 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 55.8725 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)