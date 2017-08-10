FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru raises 2017 revenue guidance
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 10, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru raises 2017 revenue guidance

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Mail.ru Group Ltd says:

* Q2 group aggregate net profit grew 2.1 pct y-o-y to 3.0 billion roubles ($50 million);

* Q2 group aggregate segment EBITDA grew 6.5 percent y-o-y to 4.6 billion roubles;

* Q2 group aggregate segment revenue grew 36.8 pct y-o-y to 13.1 billion roubles;​

* Net cash position as of June 30, 2017, was 8.6 billion roubles;​

* Increases FY 2017 revenue guidance from previous guidance of 17-21 pct y-o-y pro-forma revenue growth to pro-forma revenue growth of between 23-26 pct y-o-y to 52.6-53.9 billion roubles;

* Expects 2017 EBITDA of around 20 billion roubles;

* Blocking of Mail.ru's products in Ukraine during Q2 has had some adverse effects on revenues and it estimates a negative effect of around 1.5 pct of total revenues in 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.0200 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

