BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru says Q3 net down 0.5 pct y/y, raises 2017 f'cast

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russian internet group Mail.Ru says:

* Q3 2017 group aggregate segment net profit declined 0.5 percent year-on-year to 2.92 billion rouble ($50.52 million);

* ‍Q3 2017 group aggregate segment revenue grew 39.1 percent year-on-year to 13.6 billion roubles;​

* Q3 2017 group aggregate segment EBITDA grew 1.1 percent year-on-year to 4.3 billion roubles;​​

* Net cash position as of Sept. 30 was 9.7 billion roubles;

* Increases full-year 2017 revenue guidance to 55.6-56.0 billion roubles, which would be a 30-31 percent year-on-year increase vs previous guidance for 23-26 percent year-on-year growth;

* Increases full-year 2017 EBITDA guidance to around 20.5 billion roubles from 20.0 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.7990 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)