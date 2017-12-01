BRIEF-Russia's Megafon ups 2017 forecast for telecom segment OIBDA

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone operator Megafon says:

* Revises guidance for its 2017 operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to 118 billion roubles ($2.02 billion) from 112-118 billion roubles previously;

* Q3 profit for period at 9.1 billion roubles with telecom segment net profit up 28 percent y-o-y to 8.1 billion roubles;

* Q3 total revenue at 98.2 billion roubles with telecom segment revenue up 4.4 percent y-o-y to 84.7 billion roubles;

* Q3 total OIBDA at 37.2 billion roubles with telecom segment OIBDA 3.3 percent higher y-o-y at 33.3 billion roubles.