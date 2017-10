MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - MTS, the leading telecommunications provider in Russia, says Stream Digital, LLC, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, purchased a total 1,197,430 MTS shares of common stock, representing 0.06 percent of share capital issued by MTS.

Stream Digital, LLC purchased MTS shares of common stock, including shares of common stock represented by ADSs, under the repurchase plan announced on Sept. 6, 2017. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)