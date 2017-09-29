FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's MTS says suspends communication services in Turkmenistan
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 29, 2017 / 9:15 AM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Russia's MTS says suspends communication services in Turkmenistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s MTS says:

* It was compelled to suspend communication services in Turkmenistan;

* The decision is due to unilateral actions of state-owned telecommunication company Turkmentelekom, which resulted in the disconnection of international and long-distance zonal communication services and Internet access;

* MTS is currently negotiating with Turkmenistan regulatory authorities in order to obtain permission to use frequencies, as well as to obtain other resources, necessary to provide telecommunication services. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)

