BRIEF-Russia's M.Video Q2 sales up 5.1 pct yr/yr

July 18 (Reuters) - M.Video, Russia's largest consumer electronics retailer by revenue, says:

* Second-quarter sales up 5.1 percent year on year to 46.2 billion roubles ($782 million);

* Second-quarter like-for-like sales up 1.7 percent year on year.

* M.Video network increased by 2 stores in the first half of 2017, selling space amounts to 666,000 square meters;

* Forecasts growth of sales of consumer electronics in Russia in 2017 by 1-2 percent. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.0780 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)