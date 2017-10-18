FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's M.video says Q3 sales rise 9 pct y/y
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 18, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Russia's M.video says Q3 sales rise 9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russian consumer electronics retailer M.video says:

* Q3 sales rose 9.3 percent year-on-year to 58.7 billion roubles ($1.02 billion).

* Q3 like-for-like sales grew 5.8 pct y-o-y.

* “In the third quarter of 2017, we evidenced some notable revival of consumer activity in the electronics and home appliances market compared to the end of 2016 - beginning of 2017,” Alexander Tynkovan, M.video president, said.

* Sales volume growth continued to outpace sales value on the back of price deflation, with the number of units sold up 16 pct in Q3 y-o-y.

* In Q2, sales rose 5.1 pct y-o-y and like-for-like sales were up 1.7 pct y-o-y.

* M.video opened six new stores on net basis in the first nine months of 2017 and had a total of 404 stores as of Sept. 30. Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.2755 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

