BRIEF-Russia's O'Key group Q3 net retail revenue up 0.7 pct y/y

Oct 27 (Reuters) - O‘key Group Sa says:

* Q3 group net retail revenue increased by 0.7% year on year to 40.85 billion roubles ($698 million);

* Q3 like-for-like (LFL) group net retail revenue was virtually unchanged y/y;

* Q3 net retail revenue from hypermarket and supermarket segment decreased by 2.1 pct y/y to 38.27 billion roubles;

* Q3 net retail revenue from discounter segment grew by 75.9 percent y/y 2.58 billion roubles;

* Miodrag Borojevic, Chief Executive Officer of the hypermarket and supermarket segment, said: “We believe that recently launched initiatives, combined with better consumption trends, will support our top line in Q4‘17. We have already seen our LFLs turning positive towards the end of October.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.5603 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)