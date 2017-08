BRIEF-Russia's O'Key Q2 group net retail revenue up 4.9 pct y/y

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - O'key Group Sa says:

* Q2 group net retail revenue increased by 4.9% YoY to RUB 41,793 mln from RUB 39,826 mln;

* Q2 Net retail revenue from our hypermarket and supermarket segment increased by 2.0% YoY to RUB 39,313 mln. The improved trend in revenue was largely driven by higher average ticket, up 3.8% YoY;

* Net retail revenue from discounter segment grew by 95.3% YoY to RUB 2,473 mln. Trends we observed in the last two quarters continued, with average ticket growing 18.3% and traffic up 64.6%;

* Like-for-like (LFL) group net retail revenue was almost flat YoY as negative hypermarket and supermarket LFL performance was largely offset by solid growth in the discounter segment. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)