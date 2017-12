Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer O‘Key Group S.A. says:

* Dmitry Korzhev holds 14.16 percent of voting rights (previously 23.61 percent).

* Dmitrii Troitskii holds 33.05 percent of voting rights (previously 23.61 percent).

* On Nov. 28, O‘Key said Korzhev held 11.8 percent and Troitskii held 35.4 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)