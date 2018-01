Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer O‘Key Group S.A. says:

* The board has approved the payment of an interim dividend for the financial year 2018 in the amount of $33.3 million.

* Dividend per share equals to $0.12367.

* Record date for the DR holders and DR payment date will be further announced by Bank of New York Mellon.