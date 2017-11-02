BRIEF-Russia's Rostelecom raises 2017 revenue growth forecast

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russian telecoms operator Rostelecom says:

* Expects revenue growth of up to 1.5 percent in 2017, having forecast growth of about 1 percent in August.

* Reiterates guidance for an increase in its 2017 operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) of 1 percent and for a capex to revenue ratio of 18.5 percent.

* Q3 revenue grew 4 percent year-on-year to 75.6 billion roubles ($1.3 billion).

* Q3 net profit down 4 pct y-o-y at 3.9 bln roubles.

* Q3 OIBDA flat y-o-y at 25 bln roubles, with an OIBDA margin of 33.1 pct vs 34.4 pct in Q3 2016.

* Q3 free cash flow up 21 pct y-o-y to 7.1 bln roubles.

* Q3 capex down 7 pct y-o-y to 12.1 bln roubles.

* Net debt to OIBDA ratio at 2.0 vs 1.9 in Q3 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.1475 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)