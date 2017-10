Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:

* Q3 revenue of sugar division down 24 percent year-on-year at 6.4 billion roubles ($111.2 million);

* Q3 revenue of meat division up 11 pct y/y at 5.2 billion roubles;

* Q3 revenue of oil and fat business up 58 pct y/y at 4.6 billion roubles;

* Q3 revenue of agriculture business down 16 percent at 3.1 billion roubles.