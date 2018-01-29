BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro says Q4 total revenue down 18 pct y/y

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro (Ros Agro Plc) says:

* Q4 total revenue before intersegment eliminations amounted to 30.527 billion roubles ($542.92 million), a decrease of 18 percent from Q4 2016;

* Q4 revenue of sugar business fell 32 percent year-on-year to 9.28 billion roubles;

* Q4 revenue of meat business fell 1 percent year-on-year to 5.32 billion roubles;

* Q4 revenue of oil and fat business fell 2 percent year-on-year to 5.21 billion roubles;

* Q4 revenue of agriculture business fell 17 percent year-on-year to 10.71 billion roubles;

* Q4 revenue of sugar and agriculture businesses declined due to a drop in prices for sugar and agriculture products;

* 2017 total revenue before intersegment eliminations amounted to 89.0 billion roubles, down 7 percent on 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.2275 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)