Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro):

* Capital expenditures in 2017 are likely to be below the earlier announced target of 20 billion roubles ($336.5 million), CEO Maxim Basov told a conference call on Friday;

* In January-September, capex amounted to around 12 billion roubles;

* The company sees 2018 capex at around 26 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.4300 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)