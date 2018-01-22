FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 22, 2018 / 8:58 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro to build new molasses desugarisation unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russian sugar producer Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:

* The company plans to build its second molasses desugarisation station, at Chernyansky sugar plant in the Belgorod region, and launch it in the second half of 2019;

* The project costs are estimated at 5.7 billion roubles ($100.74 million), 80 percent of which should be financed by a loan;

* Extra sugar production may reach up to 70,000 tonnes of sugar annually;

* The facility should allow to process 100 percent of molasses produced at the company’s six sugar plants based in the Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk and Orel regions. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.5836 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.