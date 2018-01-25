FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 25, 2018 / 8:48 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Russia's Sistema says retail unit expands in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russian services conglomerate Sistema says:

* Russian fashion retailer Concept Group, part of Sistema, has opened its second children’s clothing store under the Acoola brand in New Delhi.

* The company plans to open a further 10 Acoola stores in India, including in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

* Concept Group has a joint venture with India’s Saamag Group to open Acoola stores in India, in which the Russian company owns a 49 percent stake and Saamag Group holds 51 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

