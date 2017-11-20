BRIEF-Russia's TCS Q3 net income up 75 pct, gives 2018 guidance

Nov 20 (Reuters) - TCS Group Holding Plc says:

* Q3 net income up 75 pct y-o-y to 5.0 billion roubles ($84.40 million);​

* The board ‍approved the third interim gross dividend for 2017 of $0.22 per share/GDR;​

* The board also ‍approved a special interim dividend of $0.18 per share/GDR;​

* Expects 2018 net income to be at least 24 bln roubles;​

* Net loan growth to be at least 25 pct in 2018;​

* Sees ‍cost of risk to be around 7-8 pct in 2018;​

* The cost of borrowing to be around 7-8 pct in 2018.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.2436 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)