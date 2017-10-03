FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's VTB sets buy-out price ahead of VTB 24 merger
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2017 / 5:34 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Russia's VTB sets buy-out price ahead of VTB 24 merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - VTB Bank says:

* VTB Bank’s supervisory council made a decision to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Nov. 9.

* The reorganisation of VTB Bank in the form of a merger with its retail unit Bank VTB 24 is on the agenda of the meeting.

* In connection with the merger, the Supervisory Council determined the buy-out price for VTB Bank ordinary shares should be 3.8 kopecks.

* The buy-out price for VTB Bank Type 1 preference shares is 1 kopeck.

* The buy-out price for VTB Bank Type 2 preference shares is 10 kopecks. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.