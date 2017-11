Nov 1 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group says:

* Russia’s X5 retail group says considering purchase of more than 30 supermarkets from O‘Key;

* The company has submitted a request for the opinion of the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation (FAS);

* Any further action will depend on FAS's reply and on the outcome of negotiations with the counterparty.