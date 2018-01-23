FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 7:15 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Russia's X5 says Q4 net retail sales up 23.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group NV says:

* Q4 2017 total net retail sales grew 23.4 percent year on year to 359.4 billion roubles ($6.4 billion), decelerating slightly vs. Q3 2017 mainly due to slowing food price inflation;

* Full-year 2017 net retail sales were up 25.5 percent at 1.3 trillion roubles;

* The increase in net retail sales was driven by a 5.4 percent gain in like-for-like sales and a 20.1 percent sales growth contribution from a 27.4 percent rise in selling space;

* Q4 like-for-like sales were up 3.5 percent year on year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.4405 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
