12 days ago
BRIEF-Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results
#Regulatory News
July 28, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc

* Q2 revenue $100 million versus I/B/E/S view $99.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY capital expenditures of $23 million to $25 million

* Sees FY food and beverage costs of 29.0 percent to 31.0 percent of restaurant sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

