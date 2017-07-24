FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
BRIEF-Ryanair CFO sees fares down by up to 9 pct in Q2
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 24, 2017 / 5:14 AM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Ryanair CFO sees fares down by up to 9 pct in Q2

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan, speaking to Reuters:

* sees fares down 'anywhere between 7, 8, maybe as much as 9 percent' in Q2 (to end-Sept)

* says final out-turn will depend on where close-in bookings for the end of August and September go

* says 'very comfortable' with forecast of average fares down 5 percent in six months to end-Sept

* says about 1 percent better booked for coming months compared to same time last year

* says about 45 pct of way through 600 mln euro share buyback; nothing to report over and above that

* hopes to have something on third-party feeder deal by end of year; disappointed IT problems are taking so long

* says "if the Boeing 737 Max 10 comes at the right price, we'll clearly look at it, but right now it's not high on the list' Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.