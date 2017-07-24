BRIEF-Ryanair says considering tightening second free carry-on bag rule

July 24 (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary:

* says considering limiting number of passengers eligible to take second free carry-on bag; says possible only passengers who pay for priority boarding eligible, but no decision yet

* says revenues from checked bags has fallen significantly

* says if Alitalia was restructured to point where it could be profitable, Ryanair would be interested in it

* says July average fares down 'in area of' -6 to -8 percent

* says makes no secret of interest in Boeing Max 10; but talks haven't gone anywhere as price too high

* says 'very interested' in Max 10, but only if price means a reduction in unit cost

* O'Leary speaking to analysts on a conference call following publication of the group's latest quarterly earnings Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)