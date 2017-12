Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ryb Education Inc:

* RYB EDUCATION, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE $37.4 MILLION VERSUS $26.9 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.06‍​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER ADS $0.15