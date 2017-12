Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ryder System Inc:

* RYDER AUTHORIZES NEW ANTI-DILUTIVE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE UP TO 1.5 MILLION SHARES

* RYDER SYSTEM INC - NEW PROGRAM REPLACES RYDER‘S PREVIOUS ANTI-DILUTIVE PROGRAM, WHICH EXPIRED IN DECEMBER 2017

* RYDER SYSTEM INC- AUTHORIZED TO REPURCHASE UP TO 1.5 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK UNDER EMPLOYEE STOCK PLANS FROM DEC 1, 2017 THROUGH DEC 13, 2019