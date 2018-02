Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ryder System Inc:

* RYDER INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND DUE TO TAX REFORM

* RYDER SYSTEM INC - BOARD DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.52 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, TO BE PAID ON MARCH 16, 2018

* RYDER SYSTEM INC - DIVIDEND REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $0.06 FROM $0.46 DIVIDEND RYDER HAS BEEN PAYING QUARTERLY SINCE JULY OF 2017