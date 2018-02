BRIEF-Ryder System Q4 Earnings Per Share $12.10 From Continuing Operations

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ryder System Inc:

* RYDER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS, AND PROVIDES 2018 FORECAST

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $12.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $1.9 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.34 TO $5.64

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.40 TO $5.70 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83 TO $0.90

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82 TO $0.89

* QTRLY COMPARABLE EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.37

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.36, REVENUE VIEW $1.84 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.86 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.03 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCLUDES $10.77 ONE-TIME NET BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM

* FY FREE CASH FLOW IS FORECAST AT NEGATIVE $600 MILLION, REFLECTING INCREASED CAPITAL SPENDING TO SUPPORT FLEET GROWTH

* SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE ABOUT $8 BILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $7.58 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $12.10, INCLUDES $10.77 ONE-TIME NET BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM

* STILL EXPECT USED VEHICLE SALES TO INCUR A LOSS FOR THE YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: