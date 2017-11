Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ryman Healthcare Ltd

* ‍HY underlying profit up 11.4% to NZ$85.2 million​

* ‍Interim dividend lifted to 9.5 nz cents per share​

* ‍Full year underlying profit expected to be between $195-$210 million​

* HY total operating revenue NZ$165.2 million, up 19 pct‍​

* All figures in NZ$