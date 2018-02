BRIEF-Ryman Hospitality Properties Qtrly FFO Per Diluted Share $1.95

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc:

* RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $1.95

* QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $1.69‍​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $345.2 MILLION, UP 7.9 PERCENT

* ISSUES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $ 5.33 - $ 5.39​

* REVPAR INCREASED 5.9 PERCENT FOR QUARTER

* TOTAL REVPAR INCREASED 7.0 PERCENT FOR QUARTER

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME ASSUMES AN ESTIMATED RANGE OF $155.3 TO $157.0 MILLION

* ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 FOR HOSPITALITY SEGMENT IS $365.0 MILLION TO $375.0 MILLION

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 HOSPITALITY REVPAR 2.0 % TO 4.0 %​

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 HOSPITALITY TOTAL REVPAR 3.0 % TO 5.0 %​

* GUIDANCE FOR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS IS $383.0 MILLION TO $400.0 MILLION

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.61 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $5.95 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $334.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: [reut.rs/2om4fJo] Further company coverage: