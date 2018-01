Jan 19 (Reuters) - S. Culture International Holdings Ltd :

* UNIT ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH VENDORS AND XIE, TO BUY SALE SHARES IN TARGET CO FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF HK$40.8 MILLION

* DSG INVESTMENT, WONDERFUL SKY, EVER BEAUTY TO SELL 51% OF TOTAL SHARES IN EACH OF DSG HOLDINGS (HK) & DSG HOLDINGS (CAYMAN) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: